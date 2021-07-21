Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,781 shares of company stock worth $6,164,194 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

