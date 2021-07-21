Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

