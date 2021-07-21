Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.48 and last traded at $97.48. 1,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.63.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 667,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

