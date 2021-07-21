Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 602.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 1.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Baidu worth $348,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

