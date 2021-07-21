Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 116,734 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

