bAlpha 24 Hour Volume Reaches $709,668.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.70 or 0.00067663 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $390,669.40 and approximately $709,668.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013957 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00799130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

