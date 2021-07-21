Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

NASDAQ:BFC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $529.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

