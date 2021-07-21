Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

