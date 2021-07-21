Bank of America Increases Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $47.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. 84,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.88. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,364,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

