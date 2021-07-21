Bank of Montreal Can Invests $45,000 in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBOX opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 145.10% and a negative net margin of 100.06%.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

