Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 60.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,630. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.