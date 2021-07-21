Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 3,000 RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of RIV opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $93,739.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $500,504.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

