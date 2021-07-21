Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at $2,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the first quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOFT opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

