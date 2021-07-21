Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,456 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

