Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,636,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

