Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,673 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,425,000 after acquiring an additional 186,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after acquiring an additional 363,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TM stock opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $185.38. The firm has a market cap of $249.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

