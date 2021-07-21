Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,177,639. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.