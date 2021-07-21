Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,522 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prothena were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

