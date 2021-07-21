Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $21,032,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth $6,893,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Banner by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth $3,734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Banner by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.