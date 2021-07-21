Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 189,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHB traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

