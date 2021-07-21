Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

BHB opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $412.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

BHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

