Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 159.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank First by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank First alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.