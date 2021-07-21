Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 107,242 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 57,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 223.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $516,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

