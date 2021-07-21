Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.40% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 45.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 773,445 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

Shares of UONEK stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Urban One Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.