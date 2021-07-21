Barclays PLC Purchases 10,485 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of International Money Express worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in International Money Express by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $608.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

