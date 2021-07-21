Barclays PLC Raises Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Gencor Industries worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

GENC opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.66. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.