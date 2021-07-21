Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 197.65 ($2.58) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.88. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £22.52 billion and a PE ratio of -56.40.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $289,340.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

