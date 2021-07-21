Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 3,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

