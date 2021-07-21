Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $100.60. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 927 shares traded.

BAMXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $32.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

