Beam Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Beam has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and $8.76 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,792,680 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

