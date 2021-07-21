Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.