Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 163 at Canaccord Genuity

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BEG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

BEG traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 136.80 ($1.79). 283,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.55. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £207.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.60.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

