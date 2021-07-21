Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 135.53 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.55. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95). The firm has a market cap of £205.74 million and a P/E ratio of -264.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

