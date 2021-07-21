BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 3.4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $306.00 and last traded at $306.52. 1,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 187,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,890 shares of company stock worth $19,463,233 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

