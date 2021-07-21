Belt (BELT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00102235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00144858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,636.54 or 0.99365125 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

