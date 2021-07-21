Belt Finance (BELT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.04 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $10.98 or 0.00034136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $50.00 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00143451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.67 or 0.99389176 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,552,896 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

