Berenberg Bank Raises Supreme (LON:SUP) Price Target to GBX 240

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SUP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 196 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 129,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.37. Supreme has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 225 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £228.59 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

