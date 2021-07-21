Berkley W R Corp Cuts Stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DPCM Capital by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPOA opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

