Berkley W R Corp Invests $1 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $30,643,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $20,220,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $10,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

DGNU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

