Berkley W R Corp Invests $489,000 in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $125,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $151,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of SPKBU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

