Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 98,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKIU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Get Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.