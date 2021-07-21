Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $8,192,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $5,456,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $1,488,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

