Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $182,000.

NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

