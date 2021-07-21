BiFi (BIFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $68,415.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, BiFi has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $68,415.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00032710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00239579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00034679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001534 BTC.

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

