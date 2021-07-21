Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) PT Raised to GBX 1,125 at Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYG stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,390 ($18.16). 57,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,143. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 950.27 ($12.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,429 ($18.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,321.82.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.