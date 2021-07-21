BIKI (BIKI) Tops One Day Volume of $309,333.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One BIKI coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $309,333.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013526 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.52 or 0.00785059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.