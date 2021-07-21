BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 175,691 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.24.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

