BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.91

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 175,691 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.24.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
