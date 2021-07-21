BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $194.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.83.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $245.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $252.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
