BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.83.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $245.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $252.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.