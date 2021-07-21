BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 1,495.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of BioNTech worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $30,171,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

