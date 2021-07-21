Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,303.85

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Bitradio has a total market cap of $48,303.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00234124 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,207,573 coins and its circulating supply is 10,207,569 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

